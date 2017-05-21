See all of the best moments from Pippa Middleton's wedding

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa has married one of the UK's most eligible bachelors, millionaire groom James Matthews.

Here are all the photos you need to see of the wedding, held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The dress

(Philip Ide/Mail on Sunday/PA)

Pippa’s dress was designed by British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

It was a high neck, cap-sleeved ivory gown with a corseted bodice and bespoke lace detailing.

A royal favourite, Deacon’s designs have formerly been worn by Princess Beatrice, as well as other A-list celebrities Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Agyness Deyn, Thandie Newton and Victoria Beckham.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

(Justin Tallis/AP)

Royal watchers were cheered by the sight of Prince George and Princess Charlotte who arrived in classic cars.

There were some adorable pictures from the wedding of the tiny pageboy and bridesmaid.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge also had a cuter moment with her own sister as she arranged her train for her.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The guests

(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and former Wimbledon tennis champion Roger Federer.

But royal fans were left disappointed as there was no Meghan Markle among the guests, with William and Harry arriving together on foot.

There is speculation she may make it to the wedding reception later being staged at the Middleton family home in nearby Bucklebury.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Other guests included the groom’s brother, former Made In Chelsea regular and reality television personality Spencer Matthews, Pippa’s controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith and Princess Eugenie.

The happy couple

(Justin Tallis/PA)

The bride and groom emerged from the church following a service that lasted around 45 minutes – and were blessed by the weather.

The heavy downpour that started minutes after the beginning of the service ended a few moments before the church doors opened.

With a peal of bells ringing out across the Berkshire countryside, they walked hand in hand slowly along the church path. In touching scenes in front of them, the group of young page boys and bridesmaids led the way.

(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The husband and wife could not help smiling and, as they reached the main gates of St Mark’s, they paused as the young children played around them. They then kissed for the waiting press who were gathered nearby.

Kate continued her role as big sister and marshalled the young bridesmaids and page boys into the classic cars that had brought them to the church as guests filed out and walked to nearby Englefield House, where it is believed a champagne reception will be held.