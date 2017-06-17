Security expected to be tight for tonight's sold out Robbie Williams concert in Dublin

Security will be tight at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight with 50,000 people set to attend a Robbie Williams gig.

People are being reminded that backpacks or large handbags will not be allowed into the venue.

There are also colour-coded routes to approach the stadium.

Event controller for the gig, Eamon Fox says it has been a long time in the planning.

"It's taken about 6 months to get to this stage in terms of management and planning, of security measurements in place, information to the public and to get the public here," he said.

"It's a good day out, it's a fun day out. Everybody will enjoy themselves. The weather is supposed to be great so we would suggest that you dress for the sun. It's supposed to be a hot day, which is unusual in Ireland, and a warm evening, so dress accordingly.

"Don't overdress because in the current climate we will not allow large bags or rucksacks into the venue."
