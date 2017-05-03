Sean Combs has made a meme of himself at the Met Gala... and it's better than everybody else's

Everybody who mocked Sean “P. Diddy” Combs at Monday night’s Met Gala has been put to shame after the rapper created a meme poking fun at himself.

He was snapped at the glamorous New York event lying on the steps as he waited for partner Cassie.

After followers teased his languid pose, he used the picture to mock up an album cover of himself in the style of 1980s musical greats.

I'm in good company 😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 2, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Simply titling his fictional collection Diddy in dramatic calligraphy, he compared it to Lionel Richie’s You Are, Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Luther Vandross’s Give Me The Reason.

All of the famous covers feature the artists taking up a similar position as they gaze intently at the camera.

Diddy posted the image on Instagram with the caption: “I’m in good company.”

Almost as soon as the original photo from Monday evening’s benefit went public, fans used their own photo-editing skills to create a series of light-hearted memes.

😂😂😂😂 Y'all play to much 😂😂 #Diddy #MetGala Posted by @shorty_do_wop_ A post shared by www.datvegasgyrl.com🌍 (@datvegasgyrl_com) on May 2, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

While some swapped the steps for magic carpets, bear skin rugs and football pitches, others joked that he only sat down to show off the red soles of his shoes.