'Seal clapping' at Oscars was Nicole Kidman's way of protecting diamond rings

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has explained her unusual style of “seal” clapping at the Oscars, saying it was all down to expensive jewellery.

Despite the huge error which saw the wrong movie being announced as best film, there was also another issue grabbing viewers’ attention.

The way in which the actress applauded when an award was introduced on stage went viral on Twitter.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Ian West/PA)

But Nicole told Australian radio KIIS FM hosts Kyle and Jackie O she did not want to damage her very pricey rings.

Asked by Kyle whether that was the case, she replied: “Yes, I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward!

“I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’

“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own so it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.

“It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

Nicole, who attended the ceremony with husband Keith Urban, wore 119 carats worth of Harry Winston diamonds at the ceremony, which included a cluster diamond ring.

Her clapping prompted comparison with a seal.

Little known fact about Nicole Kidman - she is in fact half sea lion pic.twitter.com/42Eos1YHkZ — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) February 27, 2017

Anyone see Nicole Kidman clapping? She claps like a seal. Awesome. #Oscars — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 27, 2017

Nicole was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Lion but the award was won by Fences actress Viola Davis.