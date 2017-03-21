Screenwriter to sue Disney 'for copying Zootopia'

A screenwriter and producer who claims Walt Disney Pictures copied his ideas for Oscar-winning film Zootopia is suing the studio.

Gary L Goldman, who has credits for a number of films including Total Recall and Minority Report, has filed a lawsuit claiming he pitched a similar film to Disney in 2000 and 2009.

It claims there are substantial similarities between his project and last year’s animated blockbuster, which was released in the UK as Zootropolis.

The suit adds Gary’s idea saw the film pitched as a way to explore life in America through a civilised society of animals.

Zootopia, which won Animated Feature Film prize at last month’s Oscars, explores prejudice through a bunny’s quest to become a respected police officer in a city where predator and prey co-exist side-by-side.

Disney have been contacted for comment.