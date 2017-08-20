Scouting For Girls announce new album inspired by their smash-hit debut

Scouting For Girls frontman Roy Stride has promised their upcoming album will hark back to their smash-hit debut record.

To coincide with their performance at V Festival in Chelmsford, Essex, the band announced a new album which mixes new music with their back catalogue.

Stride told the Press Association the new tracks were “classic Scouting For Girls”.

He said: “I went back and listened to the first album and tried to work out things I did on that album which I haven’t done recently.

“They are all songs that work really well live and I listened to all the big songs like Heartbeat, Elvis Ain’t Dead and She’s So Lovely.

“They are all really fast, they are all like 150bpm (beats per minute) and so I started to try and write a lot of fun, fast, cheeky, Scouting For Girls pop songs.”

He said there is a “strong Eighties presence” adding: “Two or three songs are the best we’ve ever done.”

The new record will bring 10 new songs together with 10 of the band’s most popular tracks including She’s So Lovely and I Wish I Was James Bond.

It comes a decade after the release of their eponymous debut which hit the top of the album chart.

The band will also embark on a UK tour at the end of October as Stride said he was “excited” to perform the new music to fans.

:: Ten Add Ten: The Very Best Of is out on Sony Music on October 27.