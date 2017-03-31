Scarlett Moffatt lands new ad role alongside Kevin Bacon

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is continuing her quest for TV domination by landing a role as Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon’s co-star for a new advert.

Fresh from her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! win, the reality star joins Golden Globe winner Kevin in the EE mobile network’s forthcoming commercial.

Kevin is a regular face in the brand’s adverts, having fronted them since 2012, while Scarlett follows in the footsteps of cameo stars Britney Spears and Rio Ferdinand.

Kevin Bacon and Scarlett Moffatt (Tom Dymond/EE)

Scarlett’s Gogglebox co-stars, duo Chris and Stephen, have also appeared in one of the adverts.

The new effort sees Kevin travelling the UK before he meets up with Moffatt at a remote beach.

She is forced to eat a witchetty grub – a reference to her I’m A Celebrity stint – before she realises she can order a takeaway online.

Self-professed kebab lover Scarlett’s ability to hail a chicken kebab from her faraway location helps to highlight EE’s We Go Further campaign.

Kevin Bacon and Scarlett Moffatt (Tom Dymond/EE)

Kevin and Scarlett’s advert will air during Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, on which she currently acts as co-host.

After rising to fame for her witty dialogue on Channel 4′s Gogglebox, Scarlett has gone on to land TV jobs on programmes Streetmate and Virtually Famous.

She was also the backstage host at the National TV Awards.

Scarlett was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in the recent series of I’m A Celebrity, fending off competition from the likes of TV veterans Carol Vorderman, Danny Baker and Larry Lamb.