Scarlett Moffatt: I don't know where to go next after living the Saturday Night Takeaway dream

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has admitted she is unsure where to take her career next after already achieving her dream of presenting on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 26-year-old presented the show alongside her lifelong heroes for its comeback series this year.

Deciding she would like to move on to a sketch show or comedy, she said: “To be honest, Saturday Night Takeaway was the dream.

“It put me on such a high that I don’t really know where to go next.”

Living the dream! (Matt Crossick/PA)

She credited the ITV programme with giving her the confidence to take centre stage herself as she brings back Channel 4 dating show Streetmate this year.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! jungle queen continued: “I’ve learnt a little bit off Ant and Dec, and I’m ready to see how I do in the big, bad world by myself.

“It’s all me, so I’m a little bit nervous … hopefully people will actually want a date.”

Taking the reins from previous presenters Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby, the show will see her help romantic hopefuls find a date by approaching locals in different UK towns.

We’re keen to hear from single men and women to apply for their chance to join @ScarlettMoffatt, and have an unforgettable first date! pic.twitter.com/9NX6qIkYLE — STREETMATE (@StreetmateUK) May 2, 2017

“The whole concept of the show is just chatting to random people, which is literally one of my favourite things to do,” she said.

“I’m not an expert in dating but I do love a romance, and I really want people to find love.

“The key thing is that, if somebody is smiley, then I feel like they are genuinely nice people, so I’m just going to be looking out for the cheeriest, happiest people.”

While she cannot wait to rub shoulders with unsuspecting members of the public, she confessed she was thrilled to work with Hollywood star Kevin Bacon for the latest EE advert.

Scarlett and Kev enjoying some 4G (Tom Dymond/EE/PA)

She described the Footloose actor as “a lot of fun” to work with but was most excited to be following in the footsteps of stars such as Britney Spears, who has also had a cameo in the network’s TV commercials.

On Wednesday, she travelled to the tourist hotspot of Clitheroe, Lancashire, to surprise walkers by delivering pizza while riding a quad bike.

“Just your average day, really,” she joked.

“A few ramblers decided to use their EE service to order pizzas, so I rocked up on my quad bike to deliver them – I’m not sure if they knew I was coming but they were very smiley.”