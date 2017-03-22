Scarlett Moffatt admits it is too soon for her to host own TV show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle queen Scarlett Moffatt has admitted it is too soon for her to host her own television show, despite taking the reality TV world by storm in the last year.

The star, who became a favourite character on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and has featured on the return of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, said her recent rise to fame had been “amazing” but she was still taking baby steps.

Speaking at the RTS Awards in central London on Tuesday, the 26-year-old told the Press Association that even taking a turn at the helm of ITV’s The Nightly Show would be a big leap in her career.

(Ian West/PA)

“I think baby steps,” she said, “you’ve got to walk before you can run. This is all really strange but it’s amazing, every week something new happens to us.

“I love watching The Nightly Show, I really loved watching Davina (McCall) and Dermot (O’Leary) presenting…but I’m not quite ready for doing something as big as that.”

Explaining that she was just “going with the flow” at the moment, she added that she was looking forward to presenting the return of dating show Streetmate – a role inherited from Davina.

Tuesday night’s event saw a number of women nominated for their involvement in some of the country’s most celebrated programmes of the year.

(Ian West/PA)

Guests included The Replacement’s Vicky McClure, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, and new The Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig.

Harry Potter star Julie Walters hailed the growing influence of women both behind, and in front of the camera.

She told the Press Association: “Women are no longer regarded as sex symbols, like they were. Even in the 1970s it was all about how attractive a woman was, that was the most important thing.

“But I am glad to say that isn’t the case anymore, there are more women directors and camera people, lighting people, and of course fabulous writers and producers as well.”