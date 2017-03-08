Scarlett Johansson 'will never talk about end of marriage for daughter's sake'

Scarlett Johansson has said she will “never ever” talk about the end of her marriage for the sake of her daughter.

The Hollywood actress filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in a New York City court this week, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Scarlett and former journalist Romain tied the knot in 2014 – the same year they welcomed daughter Rose – but in January announced they had split last summer.

Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The actress, 32, said: “As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.

“Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.

“Thank you.”

It will be the star’s second divorce, as she was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.