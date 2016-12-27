Scarlett Johansson named top-grossing actor of 2016

Scarlett Johansson has been named the top-grossing actor of 2016.

The US actress topped the Forbes list after bringing in 1.2 billion US dollars (£978 million) globally across the last 12 months, with movies such as Captain America: Civil War and Hollywood satire Hail, Caesar!

Scarlett, 32, edged out her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr, who tied for second place with 1.15 billion US dollars (£937.7 million) each.

Scarlett Johansson (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

British actress Felicity Jones was ninth after making 805 million dollars (£656 million) at the box office, largely thanks to massive hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

It also took into account Felicity’s part in mystery thriller Inferno and fantasy drama A Monster Calls.

Felicity Jones (Ian West/PA)

The list was dominated by comic book and superhero films, with Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie and Will Smith both featuring (at number four and 10 respectively) and Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds at eight.

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice actors Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill were in fifth, sixth and seventh.

Forbes calculated the ranking by looking at the global ticket sales of top actors’ films.