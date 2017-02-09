Scarlett Johansson: Being a working mum is tough

Scarlett Johansson has praised working mums, claiming she is “barely holding it together”.

The Captain America actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her admiration for women who were parenting as well as holding down a job, admitting she felt stretched in both directions.

Scarlett, who has a two-year-old daughter called Rose, said: “I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, but being a working mom is an incredible challenge, and it’s an incredible gift.

Scarlett has a two-year-old daughter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

She added: “I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms. I’m barely, barely holding it together.”

The star was at a gala benefiting the American Foundation for Aids Research, which she brought her mum to as her guest.

Scarlett talked about the tricky balance (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I really couldn’t think of anybody else that I’d rather have with me here tonight. She’s been incredibly inspiring for me in many, many ways, but certainly as a young girl.”

Scarlett, who spoke at the recent women’s march in Washington DC, added: “She never shielded us from what was going on in the zeitgeist in culture. She always made us aware, you know, socially aware. She always encouraged us to be politically and socially active, so I couldn’t imagine a better date tonight.”