Scarlett Johansson 'baffled' by Ivanka Trump's silence over father Donald

Scarlett Johansson has shared her disappointment over Ivanka Trump’s reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father’s administration.

The actress referenced an interview Ivanka gave with CBS News earlier this week in which she suggested she voices disagreement to her father Donald Trump “quietly and directly and candidly”.

Ivanka, who is taking on an official unpaid role in the administration, was responding to criticism that she had not publicly condemned parts of the president’s conservative agenda.

Scarlett Johansson (Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

She answered the notion that she is complicit in her father’s policies, saying: “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Speaking at the Women In The World summit in New York, Scarlett said America’s first daughter could have a “big impact” by being more vocal.

She said: “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly.

“You can’t have it both ways.”

The Avengers star, who portrayed Ivanka in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch, said she is baffled by the situation.

Scarlett said: “Powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light. Screw that. It’s so old-fashioned … it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.

“And I was so disappointed by that interview she gave.

Ivanka Trump (Evan Vucci/AP/PA)

“She has an opportunity to really make a big impact just by being vocal … I’ve met her several times in the past, and she’s a very well-spoken, smart, intelligent woman.

“The whole situation baffles me.”