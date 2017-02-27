Scarlett Johansson and Halle Berry both had major hair moments on the Oscars red carpet
There were some huge hair statements on the red carpet and they came from Hollywood superstars Scarlett Johansson and Halle Berry.
Scarlett turned heads by showing off a shaved hairstyle with a quiff.
The Lost In Translation star teamed a pink floral flowing gown with a dramatic black belt.
https://twitter.com/naomicooper/status/836014490491752448
Meanwhile Halle Berry sported wild curly long hair, which she teamed with an asymmetric Versace dress.
Halle Berry wins the #Oscars for most controversial hair style— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 27, 2017
As the two actresses met on the red carpet, Halle told Scarlett: “You’re making me miss short hair.”
Michelle Williams, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Manchester By The Sea, opted for a black and white Louis Vuitton halterneck gown, while best actress frontrunner Emma Stone, who is nominated for La La Land, opted for a fringed gold gown.
Other stars to choose gold frocks include Jessica Biel and Dakota Johnson.
Great work girls.
