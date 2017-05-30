Say Yes to the Dress is coming to Ireland and they are looking for brides-to-be

Say Yes to the Dress is coming to RTÉ, bringing the hugely popular US show to Irish screens.

In the US, the show records the events at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan, following different brides and their families in the search for the perfect wedding gown.

Now, Say Yes to the Dress Ireland will feature on Irish screens in early 2018 in a new 10 part series.

The series will be filmed in a new Irish bridal store and will follow the brides through the salon as they try on all the styles, colours and patterns to then face their families and friends in the hope that they will Say Yes to the Dress.

And the best part? They're looking for future brides.

The show wants to see all brides - young, old, short, tall, big and small budgets, traditional and non-traditional tastes - and their team of experts want to help everyone find a gúna álainn.

Think you'd be interested? You can apply here.

We reckon it's going to be a hit.