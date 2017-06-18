Say, say, say! Sir Paul McCartney celebrating 75th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney celebrates his 75th birthday today.

The singer, songwriter and Beatles legend has had a career spanning 55 years as one of the most famous stars the UK music industry has ever produced.

His achievements include being part of the most influential pop group of all time, having penned one of the most covered songs, Yesterday, which has been re-done by more than 2,200 artists, and winning a trophy cabinet full of awards.

Paul McCartney (Owen Sweeney/AP/PA)

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Sir Paul met George Harrison at school and when he was 15, met John Lennon and his band The Quarrymen at a church fete and was invited to join.

Sir Paul and Lennon later branched off on their own, with Harrison joining them along with Stuart Sutcliffe on bass and Pete Best on drums.

The group called themselves The Beatles and when Sutcliffe left the band in 1961 Sir Paul took over on bass, and in 1962 Ringo Starr replaced Best as drummer.

Brian Epstein signed The Beatles in 1962 and they had their first hit with Love Me Do later that year.

Sir Paul and his late wife Linda (PA)

Over the next seven years, The Beatles had hits with songs including Hey Jude, She Loves You, Twist And Shout, and All You Need Is Love until they split in 1970.

Sir Paul later formed a new group, Wings, with his wife Linda as one of the members.

Wings went on to have hits with songs including Live And Let Die, and Mull Of Kintyre before they disbanded in 1981.

The singer’s solo career has included some high-profile collaborations, including Ebony And Ivory with Stevie Wonder, The Girl Is Mine with Michael Jackson, and more recently, FourFive Seconds with Kanye West and Rihanna.

Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

During his career, Sir Paul’s awards have included 21 Grammys, an OBE, and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

His first wife Linda died in 1998 and he went on to marry Heather Mills in 2002, who he split from in 2006 and divorced in 2008. Sir Paul has been married to Nancy Shevell since 2011.

He is a father of five.