Saturday Night Takeaway hosted a Disney-themed Singalong Live and it gave viewers all the feels

Back to Showbiz Home

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway hosted a special Singalong Live which saw viewers in the audience and at home singing one of Disney’s most-beloved songs.

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson graced the stage to lead the live karaoke session of Frozen’s Let It Go, as viewers joined in from their living room sofas in the hopes of winning a place on a plane headed for Disney World Florida.

Saturday Night Takeaway had hidden cameras in fans’ homes only later to surprise the winning handful during the live karaoke session.

As the studio cameras flicked to the families’ homes, viewers were pushed to tears at the sight of the number of adorable children singing along to the Disney classic.

Hosts Ant and Dec even managed to showcase their voices on Singalong Live – much to fans’ delight – singing the famous ending line “the cold never bothered me anyway” in their thick Geordie accents.

The duo have now filled all the places on their plane to Disney World – gifting unsuspecting viewers with the tickets, and will be presenting the series finale from Florida on April 8.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Ant and Dec, Disney, ITV, Saturday Night Takeaway, Singalong Live

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz