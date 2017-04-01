Saturday Night Takeaway hosted a Disney-themed Singalong Live and it gave viewers all the feels

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway hosted a special Singalong Live which saw viewers in the audience and at home singing one of Disney’s most-beloved songs.

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson graced the stage to lead the live karaoke session of Frozen’s Let It Go, as viewers joined in from their living room sofas in the hopes of winning a place on a plane headed for Disney World Florida.

happy tears watching @itvtakeaway, they're so thoughtful giving all these places on the plane. I love it❤️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway — • Stephy • (@stephysmiles328) April 1, 2017

Watching people get tickets to Florida is the most joyful thing ever! This show is the BEST. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — lornaelizabethann (@poppinses) April 1, 2017

Saturday Night Takeaway had hidden cameras in fans’ homes only later to surprise the winning handful during the live karaoke session.

As the studio cameras flicked to the families’ homes, viewers were pushed to tears at the sight of the number of adorable children singing along to the Disney classic.

The #SaturdayNightTakeaway singalong is the cutest thing ever I'm gonna cry 😩💕 — Molly Rose Pike (@mollyrosepike) April 1, 2017

Cried at #SaturdayNightTakeaway with the kids singing Let it Go 💔💔💔 — loveyouandthem ❤💋 (@loveyouandthem) April 1, 2017

So happy for all those children that have got the holiday of dreams they all looked so excited bless them #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) April 1, 2017

Hosts Ant and Dec even managed to showcase their voices on Singalong Live – much to fans’ delight – singing the famous ending line “the cold never bothered me anyway” in their thick Geordie accents.

Ant and Dec singing the last line of the singalong was the best part. 🎵🎤 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — oh zoe (@Zimoku14) April 1, 2017

Loved the geordie ending @antanddec was class #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Louise McLay (@pink_sunset_x) April 1, 2017

The duo have now filled all the places on their plane to Disney World – gifting unsuspecting viewers with the tickets, and will be presenting the series finale from Florida on April 8.