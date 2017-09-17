Saturday night ratings success for the X Factor

The X Factor has drawn its biggest Saturday night audience of the series so far, ITV has said.

Saturday night’s episode was watched by an average of 6.3 million viewers.

The X Factor Press Launch – London
Nicole Scherzinger attending the X Factor Press Launch (an West/PA Wire)

Last Saturday night, the show had an average of 5.5 million people tuning in.

The series opener of the show drew six million for its first Saturday episode a few weeks ago, its lowest for a launch since its first year on screen in 2004.

Last weekend, the X Factor overlapped with its biggest ratings rival, Strictly Come Dancing, for a 40-minute period on the Saturday night.

The BBC One dancing series triumphed in the ratings as it launched to 8.8 million viewers.

The series takes a break for two weeks after the launch episode and only returns next weekend.

The first Sunday night instalment of the X Factor proved to be a ratings hit as it attracted 6.5 million viewers, which was higher than the Saturday (six million).

All ratings figures for ITV include people watching on ITV +1.
