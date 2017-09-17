Saturday night ratings success for the X Factor

The X Factor has drawn its biggest Saturday night audience of the series so far, ITV has said.

Saturday night’s episode was watched by an average of 6.3 million viewers.

Nicole Scherzinger attending the X Factor Press Launch (an West/PA Wire)

Last Saturday night, the show had an average of 5.5 million people tuning in.

The series opener of the show drew six million for its first Saturday episode a few weeks ago, its lowest for a launch since its first year on screen in 2004.

Last weekend, the X Factor overlapped with its biggest ratings rival, Strictly Come Dancing, for a 40-minute period on the Saturday night.

The BBC One dancing series triumphed in the ratings as it launched to 8.8 million viewers.

The series takes a break for two weeks after the launch episode and only returns next weekend.

The first Sunday night instalment of the X Factor proved to be a ratings hit as it attracted 6.5 million viewers, which was higher than the Saturday (six million).

All ratings figures for ITV include people watching on ITV +1.