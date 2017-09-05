Sarah Paulson: Ocean’s Eight set is an ’empowering’ place to be

Actress Sarah Paulson has described work on the Ocean’s Eight set with the all-star female cast as an “empowering place to be”.

The US star joins names such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and singer Rihanna in Gary Ross’s next instalment of the famous heist movie franchise.

Sandra Bullock also joins the impressive star-studded cast (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Paulson, who will also hit screens when she returns for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, said she was “very, very” excited about next year’s big-screen release.

The 42-year-old told online news publication Digital Spy: “It was extraordinary to look around the room and see Cate Blanchett, whom I’ve worked with twice now, with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina.

Will you join us…? #AHSCULT @ahsfx @mrrpmurphy A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

“It was a very empowering place to be – and it was really fun.

“We have a text chain going that’s one of the most epic things. If my phone was stolen, it would be eye-opening!”

While the cast is almost entirely female, Matt Damon is set to reprise his role as Linus Caldwell in the previous Ocean’s films.