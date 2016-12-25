Sarah Millican is doing something pretty special this Christmas Day...

Celebrities have come together in an online campaign to spend some of their Christmas Day chatting to people who may be feeling lonely – and they want you to #joinin.

Comedian Sarah Millican kicked things off on Twitter this morning, and personalities including TV’s Dr Christian and CBeebies’ Steven Kynman have joined in.

Now in its sixth year, the campaign, linked with the hashtag #JoinIn, is proving a success once again…

Writing last year about why she started the trend, Sarah wrote in standardissuemagazine.com: “This is for those who don’t choose to be alone, but who are, for some reason, on their tod/bob/lonesome.

“Be it because they have no family, are estranged from their family, it’s not their turn to have the kids, even just that their partner is at work, whatever.

“Though social media has its faults … it’s bloody good at lessening loneliness.

“It’s helped me when I’m on the road or on a train or up late because I can’t sleep and I know it does the same for others.”

So if you’re not too busy tearing open presents and ripping into the Quality Street, join Sarah and share a moment or two with someone new, simply by sending a tweet.

And if you need any more convincing…

