Sarah Michelle Gellar pays anniversary tribute to Robin Williams

Sarah Michelle Gellar has remembered her former co-star Robin Williams on the anniversary of his death.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress starred with the Oscar-winning comedian in TV show The Crazy Ones until his suicide in 2014.

She shared a black-and-white photograph of them together on Twitter, writing: “We miss you everyday, but today especially.”

Gellar, 40, played Williams’s on-screen daughter Sydney in the show, in which Williams portrayed an eccentric advertising executive.

The actor took his own life in 2014, aged 63, having suffered from the little-known but deadly Lewy body disease, which his widow Susan Schneider described as a “terrorist within his brain”.