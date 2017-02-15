Sarah Jessica Parker to chair library association book club

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening another chapter in her life as a bookworm.

The Sex and the City actress and fashionista is serving as honorary chair of the American Library Association’s newly created Book Club Central.

The library association told The Associated Press that the club, to be formally launched during its annual conference in Chicago on June 24, would recommend books throughout the year.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sarah, 51, said that books had been her “constant companions” for much of her life.

She recently started her own imprint with Penguin Random House and last year introduced JK Rowling at a PEN gala, where the Harry Potter author was being honoured by the literary and human rights organisation.

Meanwhile, SJP has been a fixture at the New York Fashion Week shows and made a style statement on Wednesday at the Narciso Rodriguez show in the Big Apple.

Sarah Jessica Parker at NYFW (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/PA)

She kept warm in a cropped black turtleneck top layered under a glitzy silver dress, which wouldn’t have looked out of place on the runway itself, with tights and peep-toe chunky heels.