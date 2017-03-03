Sarah Jessica Parker has linked Sex And The City to the Russian ambassador meetings

Sarah Jessica Parker has used a Sex And The City meme to joke about the controversy surrounding US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his alleged meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Mr Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing meetings with the Russian ambassador ahead of the November 2016 election of Donald Trump.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Susan Walsh/AP)

He is now the second high-ranking member of the Trump administration to be mired in controversy over conversations with Russia’s envoy to the US and is recusing himself from any probe that examines communications between Trump aides and Moscow.

Retired General Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser two weeks ago after misleading White House officials about his own discussions with the Russian official.

I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

In the final series of Sex And The City, Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw dated Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, played by Mikhail Baryshnikov.

She shared a meme of her character sitting at her laptop with the caption, “I couldn’t help but wonder: had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?”

Parker wrote on Instagram: “I had to. Don’t know the provenance; however, whoever you are, thank you.”