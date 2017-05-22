Sarah Jessica Parker admits Sex and the City 2 was a flop

Sex and the City taught us many things from what time of day it's acceptable to start drinking cosmos (any time) to the fact that New York isn't actually a city of renters. But the biggest lesson this franchise learned is that a sequel to a blockbuster movie is usually a death sentence, writes Pam Ryan.

Sarah Jessica Bradshaw, who is most well known for her portrayal of the infamous Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO hit, has finally admitted that the second movie fell short. Finally!

On May 21 at Vulture Festival she was more than happy to address the film's shortcomings.

"I can see where we fell short on that movie and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly.

"I will say, I also understand how much friggin' money it made."

Touché, SJP, touché.

In case you don't remember (because you've likely blocked it from your memory forever) the 2010 flopbuster saw Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte fly off to Abu Dhabi for a gem-studded luxury trip from hell. And don't forget Aidan popped up there too, coincidentally.

But because we're super nice we're going to leave you with this reminder of the first Sex and the City film, aka the good one.