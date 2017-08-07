Sarah Harding in tears as she is put up for eviction on CBB

Sarah Harding broke down in tears on Celebrity Big Brother when she found out she was up for eviction.

The former Girls Aloud singer says she does not know who to trust after some of the other housemates put her up for the boot from the Channel 5 reality programme.

The house has been divided into VIPs and Riff Raff.

In scenes set to air on Monday night, the VIPs are tasked with putting members of the Riff Raff up for eviction.

Harding is chosen for the chop, with Paul Danan sniping: “She’s always talking about the negative. It’s never the positives.”

Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

The singer then heads off to the Diary Room where she tells Big Brother: “I don’t know who to trust any more. I just don’t feel like I belong here any more.”

Tensions rise again later when Harding tells Chad Johnson she believes Danan has “joined the ‘Jam club’,” apparently referring to Jemma Lucy, Amelia Lily and Marissa Jade.

“Paul thinks he’s part of them now. That’s why he’s shaved,” she says.

Danan then walks and snaps: “If anybody has something to say, say it to my f****** face!”

Harding responds: “Stop acting psycho, Paul. You’re a hypocrite and you’re a snide.”

Harding, Jade, Johnson, Trisha Paytas and Karthik Nagesan are all up for eviction this week.