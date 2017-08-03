Sarah Harding hurt by ‘toxic relationship’

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Sarah Harding has said her life “tumbled” around her when she and a partner split a few months before they were due to tie the knot.

The Girls Aloud star, 35, opened up to fellow housemate Paul Danan as they settled into life in the reality TV house.

She said: “A lot of my issues were down to being in a toxic relationship.

Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

“For me it stems completely from being hurt, six months before I was due to get married.

“It all just tumbled around me and I had to front everything and he f***** off to Ibiza and I had nothing and I felt like I had lost my family and my friends that we had all built for five years.

“I felt like I had no-one left that I could turn to. I was very lonely, I had a few good select friends that helped save me from myself, which I am so grateful for.”

Harding said one of the reasons she signed up for the Channel 5 show was to show people who she really was.

“I’m so sick of people labelling me,” she said.

The singer said she has been living a quieter life in recent years.

“I moved out to the country so I’ve been talking to my dogs for the past five years,” she said.