Sarah Harding and Rosanna Davison among rumoured CBB contestants

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, former EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson and TV psychic Derek Acorah are among the famous faces rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight.

They will reportedly be joined by Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Absolutely Fabulous actress Helen Lederer and Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle.

The celebrity version of the Channel 5 reality show follows hot on the heels of the regular series of Big Brother, which saw a dip in the ratings as it lost viewers to ITV2’s Love Island.

Shaun Williamson (Zak Hussein/PA)

The X Factor runner-up Amelia Lily and Ex On The Beach’s Jemma Lucy are also rumoured to be packing their bags to enter the house, alongside Celebrity Love Island star Paul Danan, You Tube personality Trisha Paytas, Ibiza Weekender head rep Jordan Davies, Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison, the daughter of musician Chris de Burgh, and Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Dawn Ward.

The Bachelorette star Chad Johnson and Mob Wives: The Last Stand’s Marissa Jade round out the list of reported housemates.

Presenter Emma Willis will be introducing the stars to their new home on Channel 5 at 9.05pm.