Sarah Harding and Amelia Lily impress with CBB duet

Celebrity Big Brother’s newest housemates have been getting to know each other with a talent contest, leading viewers to call for a Sarah Harding and Amelia Lily supergroup.

The singers were paired to show off their vocal talents in the latest episode of the reality contest, where they performed Girls Aloud hit The Promise.

Former X Factor contestant Lily was thrilled at the chance to sing with one of the track’s original vocalists.

But her abilities did not go unnoticed as viewers tweeted about how impressed they were with the performance.

Someone asked: “They’ve both definitely still got it, why the hell aren’t they making music.”

In fact, one fan even said that they did not want the performance to end.

One person thought that if they could only get Nadine Coyle involved, they would have the perfect trio.

Although others thought that they could make the group work on their own, saying they should form a “Girls Aloud 2.0”.

Someone else admitted to being surprised at how good Harding’s voice sounded when isolated from the rest of her group.

The rest of the talent show featured a seance from Derek Acorah, with Karthik Nagesan as his apprentice.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday at 9pm.
