Saoirse Ronan set to host Irish led edition of Saturday Night Live

Irish star Saoirse Ronan is set to host the prestigious American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The actress will open the December 2 edition of the show which is traditionally hosted by a celebrity guest.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from the SNL account and it will be Ronan's first time hosting the long running show.

U2 will complete an Irish led line-up of guests where the band will be promoting their new album Songs of Experience.

The Irish rockers have previously appeared on SNL three times, most recently in 2009.