Saoirse Ronan set to host Irish led edition of Saturday Night Live
19/11/2017 - 12:46:47Back to Showbiz Home
Irish star Saoirse Ronan is set to host the prestigious American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.
The actress will open the December 2 edition of the show which is traditionally hosted by a celebrity guest.
DECEMBER 2! #SNL pic.twitter.com/Q2x6j00zci— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2017
The news was confirmed in a tweet from the SNL account and it will be Ronan's first time hosting the long running show.
U2 will complete an Irish led line-up of guests where the band will be promoting their new album Songs of Experience.
The Irish rockers have previously appeared on SNL three times, most recently in 2009.
