Saoirse Ronan, Martin McDonagh, Catriona Balfe receive Golden Globe nominations
Irish artists have been nominated in 5 categories at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress in a movie for her performance in Ladybird, while Daniel Day-Lewis is shortlisted for Best Actor in the film Phantom Thread.
Screenwriter and Film Director Martin McDonagh is nominated for two gongs - Best Screenplay and Best Director for his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.
Catriona Balfe is also in the mix, she is up for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Outlander.
The full list of nominees is as follows.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro
Jude Law
Kyle MacLachlan
Ewan McGregor
Geoffrey Rush
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Original Score
3 Billboards
Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best TV Comedy Series
Blackish
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Laura Dern
Ann Dowd
Chrissy Metz
Michelle Pfieffer
Shailene Woodley
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Fantastic Women
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
David Harbour
Alfred Molina
Christian Slater
Alexander Skarsgård
David Thewlis
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Jessica Biel
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Boss Baby
Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon
Alison Brie
Rachel Brosnahan
Issa Rae
Frankie Shaw
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Kevin Bacon
William H. Macy
Eric McCormack
Best Screenplay
Shape of Water
The Post
Lady Bird
3 Billboards
Molly’s Game
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe
Claire Foy
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Katherine Langford
Elisabeth Moss
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell
Ansel Elgort
James Franco
Hugh Jackman
Daniel Kaluuya
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe
Armie Hammer
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Best Drama, TV
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige
Hong Chau
Allison Janney
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
Best Original Song
Home
Mighty River
Remember Me
The Star
This is Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Freddie Highmore
Bob Odenkirk
Liev Schreiber
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Tom Hanks
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench
Helen Mirren
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Emma Stone
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Meryl Streep
Michelle Williams
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro
Martin McDonagh
Christopher Nolan
Ridley Scott
Steven Spielberg
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
Shape of Water
3 Billboards
