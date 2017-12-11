Saoirse Ronan, Martin McDonagh, Catriona Balfe receive Golden Globe nominations

Irish artists have been nominated in 5 categories at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress in a movie for her performance in Ladybird, while Daniel Day-Lewis is shortlisted for Best Actor in the film Phantom Thread.

Screenwriter and Film Director Martin McDonagh is nominated for two gongs - Best Screenplay and Best Director for his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Catriona Balfe is also in the mix, she is up for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Outlander.

The full list of nominees is as follows.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro

Jude Law

Kyle MacLachlan

Ewan McGregor

Geoffrey Rush

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Original Score

3 Billboards

Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best TV Comedy Series

Blackish

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Laura Dern

Ann Dowd

Chrissy Metz

Michelle Pfieffer

Shailene Woodley

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Fantastic Women

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

David Harbour

Alfred Molina

Christian Slater

Alexander Skarsgård

David Thewlis

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Lange

Susan Sarandon

Reese Witherspoon

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Boss Baby

Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon

Alison Brie

Rachel Brosnahan

Issa Rae

Frankie Shaw

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Kevin Bacon

William H. Macy

Eric McCormack

Best Screenplay

Shape of Water

The Post

Lady Bird

3 Billboards

Molly’s Game

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe

Claire Foy

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Katherine Langford

Elisabeth Moss

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell

Ansel Elgort

James Franco

Hugh Jackman

Daniel Kaluuya

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe

Armie Hammer

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Best Drama, TV

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige

Hong Chau

Allison Janney

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Best Original Song

Home

Mighty River

Remember Me

The Star

This is Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Freddie Highmore

Bob Odenkirk

Liev Schreiber

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Tom Hanks

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench

Helen Mirren

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Emma Stone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Meryl Streep

Michelle Williams

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro

Martin McDonagh

Christopher Nolan

Ridley Scott

Steven Spielberg

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

Shape of Water

3 Billboards