Saoirse Ronan has revealed why her mam skipped the Globes

When Saoirse Ronan picked up her Golden Globe for her role in Lady Bird this week, her mam was here in Ireland watching via FaceTime.

Saoirse began her acceptance speech by telling everyone that her mother was on FaceTime on someone’s phone and gave her a shout-out.

The Lady Bird star’s date for the night was her best friend, Eileen.

Last night during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Saoirse revealed why her mother wasn’t in the room to witness the momentous ocassion first-hand.

When Kimmel asked about her mam, Saoirse told him: "She’s not here right now because she’s at home looking after Fran."

Who is Fran? Is Fran a sibling? A friend?

No. Fran is the family puppy.

"Fran has become the priority for mam," Saoirse revealed. "Like, she passed up on the Golden Globes to look after Fran so..."

Although she may not have been at the awards show, her mam told her before the ceremony that "win, lose or draw, I want to be in the room with you when they call out your name".

After her acceptance speech, the pair chatted on FaceTime while her mam was "bawling crying".

You can watch Saoirse’s full interview below.

