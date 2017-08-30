Sandra Bullock donates one million dollars to the Red Cross after Storm Harvey

Sandra Bullock has donated one million dollars (£774,000) to the American Red Cross, as Hollywood stars pledge money to help the thousands afflicted by Storm Harvey.

More than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters and around a dozen have been reported dead after a hurricane and mass flooding ripped through the state.

American Red Cross, which is participating in relief efforts, praised Bullock’s donation as an “incredible gift” on Tuesday.

We are almost at 1million dollars from 48hrs of donations people….I can't tell you how much your support means. When we as people come togther we can do amazing things. Love & positivity will always win. Let's show all of the victims of Hurricane Harvey that they are loved & that they have our support. Again thank you for helping me with this movement!!! Click the link in my Bio to make a donation. Every little bit counts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart threw down the gauntlet and asked stars to match his donation of 50,000 dollars (£39,000).

Former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who made 65 million dollars (£50 million) in the year leading up to June according to Forbes, said he pledged 25,000 dollars (£19,000).

The Kardashian clan announced they donated 500,000 dollars (£387,00) collectively to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

#HurricaneHarvey has left catastrophic effects. Join me in donating to @salvationarmyUS at https://t.co/O79TMuNi5q or text STORM to 51555 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Catastrophic flooding struck on Friday when 30 inches of rain was dumped in parts of Texas including the city of Houston.

American Red Cross communications vice president Elizabeth Penniman said: “It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them.

“Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

According to reports, Bullock said: “I’m just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part.”

Beyonce, who is from Houston, told the Houston Chronicle her philanthropic organisation BeyGOOD would be trying to help relief efforts.

“My heart goes out to my home town, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said.