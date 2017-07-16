Samwell Tarly actor fears for career when Game Of Thrones ends

Game Of Thrones star John Bradley-West has revealed he fears for his acting career when the programme comes to an end.

The hit HBO fantasy show’s penultimate series begins on Monday and the role of Samwell Tarly was Bradley-West’s first since he finished drama training.

The actor said he would be entering “uncharted territory” when the TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s novels comes to an end.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult shift,” he said.

John as Samwell Tarly (HBO)

“It would be easier for people who have left the show who had any kind of career or experience before they came onto the show, but I didn’t.

“I went straight from drama training into Game Of Thrones and I’ve never been an actor and not been in Game of Thrones so I’m not going back to anything.

He added: “People who come into the show after doing all sorts of work, it just becomes another job on their CV and then they go back to not being in Game Of Thrones again.

“I’m going into completely uncharted territory.”

John Bradley-West as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Samwell was last seen in series six reaching the Citadel in Oldtown alongside Gilly and her son where he intends to train as a maester.

Bradley-West compared his character’s academic aspirations to his own acting career.

He said: “I came from a working-class background where people just didn’t go into acting, they just found a job near where they lived and went into that.

“In a way when I had that first blossoming of desire to want to do this professionally that was as much a pipe dream for me as the Citadel is for Sam.

“You just think I’d like to do it but there’s no practical path that I can see to do it.”

:: Game Of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 17 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm the same day.