Samuel L Jackson, Nancy Sinatra and Billy Crystal lead tributes to Robert Guillaume

Stars from across the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the former Benson actor Robert Guillaume who has died aged 89.

The Emmy-award winning star died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, his widow Donna Brown Guillaume said.

Samuel L Jackson, Billy Crystal and Nancy Sinatra are among those paying tributes with the former saying Guillaume was “Class, Grace & Talent Personified” in a post on Twitter.

Crystal tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of Robert Guillaume. He was a great support to me on Soap. Great timing, charisma and class. Rest in Peace.”

Class, Grace & Talent Personified!! RIP Robert Guillaume — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 25, 2017

Hours upon hours watching Robert Guillaume - just the best. https://t.co/UkrYmtSqTf — Kay Cannon (@KayKayCannon) October 25, 2017

Sinatra wrote: “Godspeed, sir, and condolences to friends and family.”

Giant of stage + screen. Also let's remember that Robert Guillaume was among the first celebs to appear at AIDS fundraisers. Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Zu1klgGAV3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 24, 2017

Actor Jesse Williams posted: “RIP to EmmyAward winning Army vet, star of stage & screen, Robert Guillaume. 1st black actor to play the title role in Phantom of the Opera.”

RIP to EmmyAward winning Army vet, star of stage & screen, Robert Guillaume. 1st black actor to play the title role in Phantom of the Opera pic.twitter.com/WA2aezsfQz — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) October 24, 2017

RIP #RobertGuillaume. Thx for paving the way for all of us ‘Phantoms.’ It was an honor to perform the role for you and hear your stories. pic.twitter.com/Kknsl91a4o — Chris Mann Music (@IamChrisMann) October 25, 2017

Selma director Ava DuVernay shared several photos of Guillaume on Instagram and praised him for being one of the first celebrities to appear at AIDS fundraisers.

George Takei wrote: “Another light has left us. Robert Guillaume, you were beloved across America and brought laughter always with you.”

Thank you for your contribution to acting Robert Guillaume. I grew up watching Benson as a child and I remember always feeling happy after every episode. I will forever be grateful to have been inspired by your craft at such a young age. #rip A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Josh Charles – who co-starred alongside Guillaume in Sports Night – shared a personal account of the actor.

Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

He wrote: “Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. Making him laugh gave me such pleasure. Remembering those moments now, I’m tearing up. I loved that man. My thoughts are with his family.”

Guillaume voiced Rafiki in the Lion King and was the first black actor to the title role in Phantom Of The Opera.