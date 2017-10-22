Sam Smith: Why I love a kitten heel

Back to Showbiz Home

Sam Smith says he loves heels and women’s clothes and he feels “just as much woman as I am man”.

Smith, 25, told The Sunday Times that he visits a drag shop in Sydney.

“I’ve got loads of heels at home,” the Stay With Me singer said.

He added of visiting the drag shop: “I just buy everything — heels, dresses. We have a great time.”

Smith told the newspaper: “People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for two-and-a-half years.”

Showing off his Venus symbol tattoos, he added:  “I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers… I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

The star has returned to the limelight after time off and admitted: “I started drinking way too much and I started smoking cigarettes, stupidly. And I lost a little bit of control towards the end. I haven’t drunk now in two-and-a-half months.”
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Smith, UK, Sam Smith, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz