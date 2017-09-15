Sam Smith tops singles chart with first new music in two years

Sam Smith has earned his sixth number one single on the UK charts with his first song to be released in two years.

The Stay With Me singer returned with new music last week after a two-year hiatus during which time he wrote music and talking on Radio 1 last week joked he also just ‘watched Bake Off in his pants’.

Sam Smith outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, where he appeared on on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw (PA)

According to the Official Charts Company, his new single Too Good At Goodbyes, sailed straight into the first spot on the singles chart this week.

The first and lead single from his as yet untitled second album notched up 4.4 million streams and 30,000 download sales, the Charts company said.

This will be the 25-year-old’s sixth number one single on the charts, having previously topped it with his songs La La La (with Naughty Boy), Money On My Mind, Stay With Me, Lay Me Down (with John Legend) and his James Bond theme song Writing’s On The Wall.

Smith told Radio 1 his new song was about “getting good at getting dumped” and added that “four or five songs (on the new album) are about one guy” while others are about “different people in my life”.

He joins a list of well-established acts like Sir Rod Stewart, Queen, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber who also all have notched up six number one singles on the UK chart.

Taylor Swift in her new music video (Taylor Swift VEVO/YouTube grab)

Holding its own in the second position on the singles chart is Dua Lipa’s New Rules, while Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do slips down to third position.

Pink’s new offering, What About Us drops to fourth place and former One Direction alumnus Zayn Malik holds fifth position with his song Dusk Till Dawn (featuring Sia).

US indie rockers The National have scored their first-ever number one on the UK album charts with their seventh album Sleep Well Beast.

Their previous best was a number three on the charts with 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me.

They told OfficialCharts.com: “Thanks UK for our first Number 1 record! It means a lot.”

In second position is Nothing But Thieves and their second album Broken Machine, while Ed Sheeran’s Divide slips into third position.

The Waterboys have also made a triumphant return to the UK albums chart after almost 25 years with their record Out Of All This Blue in eighth position.