Sam Smith to reflect on success in new film

Sam Smith will reflect on his breakthrough success as he opens up in a new film ahead of the release of his latest album.

The Apple Music short documentary will show behind-the-scenes-footage of his upcoming sophomore album and includes an interview with the Grammy award-winning singer.

It will also feature interviews with a number of Smith’s collaborators including Timbaland and his longtime creative partner Jimmy Napes.

Its release will coincide with that of Smith’s new album, The Thrill Of It All, on November 3, as well as an intimate London gig where he will perform the new record for the first time.
