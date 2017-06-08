Sam Smith thanks fans for their love as he makes his musical comeback

Singer Sam Smith has thanked his fans for their support as he makes his return to music after two years.

The Stay With Me star teased his social media followers that he was back in the studio by tweeting a photo of himself at the microphone with the caption: “Recording x.”

He also shared a number of candid studio snaps on his Instagram account.

As fan replies poured in – including funny GIFs of people sobbing in delight – he wrote: “Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!”

Sam, 25, released his debut album, In The Lonely Hour, in 2014 and watched it enjoy eight weeks at number one.

He has also seen top spot success in the singles charts with Money On My Mind (2014), his 2015 collaboration with John Legend, Lay Me Down, and, in the same year, his last hit Writing’s On The Wall.

He has kept details about upcoming releases under wraps, but in April singer Timbaland shared a photo of the pair in what appears to be a studio and wrote: “It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music.”

Fans are already on the edge of their seats for some new tunes…

Oh my gosh! Have you got any idea how much we missed you?! 😍😭❤ Missed everything about you! — SamSmith isthe Best (@SSmithistheBest) June 6, 2017

We will always support you! We know you will succeed! — lauti loves sam (@TroyeFtSmith) June 6, 2017

Honestly I'd be ready right now. — SAM SMITH Canada (@SamSmithCA) June 6, 2017

Keep your eyes on those social media accounts, everyone!