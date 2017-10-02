Sam Smith on track for a fourth week at top spot in singles chart

Sam Smith could be on track for a fourth week at number one with his single Too Good At Goodbyes this week.

The British singer marked a personal milestone last week when the track earned him his longest ever stint at the top of the charts, and sales over the weekend show a continued success.

But with days to go before the official charts are announced, he is being closely chased by former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello’s solo song, Havana.

Shania Twain is seeing success with her recent release (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, David Gilmore’s Live At Pompeii is looking at third position in the list and Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me rounds off the top five in fifth position.

As the countdown begins to Halloween, new Michael Jackson record Scream has entered the charts at number four.

The varied entries for this week’s best-sellers also include Abba legend Benny Andersson’s solo album, Piano, at number 11 and new David Bowie Collection, A New Career In A New Town 1977-1982, at 14.