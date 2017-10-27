Sam Smith looks forward to new album release

Sam Smith says he is looking forward to the release of his new album.

The singer's second album, The Thrill Of It All, will be released next Friday.

The first track from it, Too Good At Goodbyes, went to the top of the singles charts.

Sam says the positive response to his new material has been a relief.

He said: "I've been ramping up to this moment for a long time and this album is super personal so having people hear it is scary and a bit exciting at the same time."

"I just want it to be out there, over and done with."