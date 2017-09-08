Sam Smith: I sat in my pants watching Bake Off

Sam Smith has showcased his new music and revealed he spent his two years away from the limelight watching The Great British Bake Off.

Too Good At Goodbyes was released on Friday and is about “getting good at getting dumped”.

Fellow chart-topper Ed Sheeran travelled around the world during his time off and was even strapped to the front of filmmaker Peter Jackson’s plane.

But Smith told Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show that he mostly stayed at home during his two years away.

“I pretty much sat in my pants watching Bake Off, that’s kind of it… going out clubbing and eating McDonald’s,” he said.

LIFT OFF 🖤 LOVE YOU ALL. It's yours now xx hope you like it xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 8, 2017

The Stay With Me singer, 25, said the man who inspired the new track has no idea it is about him.

“Four or five songs are about one guy” while others are about “different people in my life”, he said.

He added: “I won’t be telling the person it’s about. I don’t want to give them the airtime.”

The Oscar and Grammy Award winner said he had a nervous 24 hours before the record was released.

"Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true. I'm way too good at goodbyes" 🖤🖤🖤 @samsmithworld — Reileen Moraña (@reileenmoranaa) September 8, 2017

“Last night was horrific, actually horrific, the worst night. I had my family and friends with me and I had to ask them to leave at 11 o’clock because I felt physically sick.

“Then, I weirdly woke up at 4am and just had to eat a Snickers bar,” he said.

“I feel relieved this morning.”

He said of his nerves: “It’s because the music is so personal… It is like I’m publishing my diary, that’s how it feels… It’s been a deep few years.”

'Too Good At Goodbyes' is finally here gorgeous people!! https://t.co/9gx94gcTni 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3SSHHLWLEj — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 8, 2017

In a statement, the British star said of the soul song: “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped.

“It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

Too Good At Goodbyes is the first new music from Smith since the release of the James Bond theme song Writing’s On The Wall in 2015.

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)

The track was written with the Oscar and Grammy Award winner’s longstanding collaborator Jimmy Napes and Stargate and Smith told Grimshaw that he had written 100 songs for the new album which he played to his family, despite his dad hating his big hit Stay With Me.

The Lay Me Down singer will be performing a series of small shows in an “intimate setting” in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin.

Smith’s last album, his debut, was released three years ago.