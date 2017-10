Sam Smith has announced a second Dublin show.

The twenty-five-year-old will now play Dublin’s 3Arena, March 30 and 31 due to high demand.

Tickets start at €46.15 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The singer's highly anticipated album, “The Thrill Of It All” is due for release worldwide on November 3 via Capitol Records.