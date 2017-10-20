Sam Smith announces 24-date European tour for 2018

Sam Smith is to embark on a 24-stop European tour next year following the release of his second album.

The Too Good At Goodbyes singer will visit Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before two performances at London’s O2 Arena in March and April 2018.

The announcement comes two weeks before Smith releases his second album, The Thrill Of It All.

Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows!! For UK pre-sale, pre-order The Thrill Of It All at https://t.co/suzKgemTwR xx pic.twitter.com/U7CLXV8Czy — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 20, 2017

He will also visit Dublin before a string of dates across Europe including shows in Madrid, Lisbon and Berlin.

The tour will begin at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena on March 20.

Smith will be hoping to match Ed Sheeran’s success with his album and tour after he told Attitude magazine last month watching the red-headed performer had made him “hungry” for his own success.