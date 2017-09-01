Sam Smith announcement sparks speculation about release date for new music

Singer Sam Smith has sparked speculation that he may be releasing new music as early as next week.

The Stay With Me singer posted a picture of a billboard with his face and the date September 8 on it to his more than 7 million Instagram followers.

Alongside the picture, which also features the logo of music streaming service Spotify, he wrote: “Morning London x”.

Morning London x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Fans flooded Instagram and Twitter with messages speculating Smith will release new music on this date.

One fan wrote: “But like …could it be a whole album all at once?!? I have so much excitement & anxiety my body can’t take itttt!!”

But like ...could it be a whole album all at once?!? I have so much excitement & anxiety my body can't take itttt!! Also congratulations 💚 — david.jr (@maudlinbear) September 1, 2017

Another asked the singer: “Is that a song or an album?”

is that a song or an album? — a (@grandellas) September 1, 2017

His debut album In The Lonely Hour was released in 2014 and spent eight weeks at number one.

Smith, 25, made another teasing post on Thursday, writing on Instagram that “the wait is nearly over”.

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

He started his message by thanking his fans, adding: “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

He continued: “I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again.

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

He ended the message promising fans he would see them “in the not so distant future”.

In June this year, Smith teased his social media followers that he was back in the studio by posting a photo of himself at the microphone with the caption: “Recording x.”

Recording x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

He also shared a number of candid studio snaps on his Instagram account.

Smith has previously seen success in the singles charts with his songs Money On My Mind (2014), his 2015 collaboration with John Legend, Lay Me Down, and, in the same year, his last hit the Bond theme for Spectre entitled Writing’s On The Wall.

The Londoner won best original song for Writing’s On The Wall, which was co-written with fellow Briton Jimmy Napes, at the 2016 Academy Awards.

It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music ???????? A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

While Smith has kept details about his upcoming releases under wraps, in April singer Timbaland shared a photo of the pair in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: “It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music.”