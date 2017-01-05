Sally Phillips doing Gangnam Style and everything else you need to know about the return of Lip Sync Battle UK

Lip Sync Battle UK will soon be back on our screens for a second series and the line-up is better than ever.

Mel B, who hosts the show with Professor Green, said the return will see stars including Sally Phillips, Katie Price, Peter Andre, Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood lip syncing to their favourite songs, complete with costumes and dance routines.

Yasssss to the cape @okerabanks A video posted by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:55am PST

Of Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig, Mel told the Press Association: “He was a highlight because he’s so ‘darling, I’m so together’ but he was shaking and came out in full drag and heels and did proper choreography, nearly slipped and then caught his balance again, and that was the most full on routine that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Craig Revel Horwood (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Robert Webb didn’t use autocue, he knew all his words and Sally Phillips, who was battling against him, learned Korean to lipsync Gangnam Style, that’s how seriously she took it.”

Professor Green said: “Afterwards she said ‘I couldn’t tell you what my body was doing because I was so focused on the Korean’.

Sally Phillips (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t know what was going on because I hadn’t seen the rehearsal and then I was in my dressing room and heard someone speaking Korean, but someone who obviously wasn’t Korean and it all became clear when I found out she was doing Gangnam Style.”

After seeing the contestants of the second series perform, the rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, said he has dream contestants for a third series.

Professor Green (Will Oliver/PA)

“Piers Morgan vs Katie Hopkins, that would be incredible. I could imagine Piers doing Ring Of Fire by Johnny Cash.”

However he won’t be swapping his hosting duties for lip syncing any time soon. He said: “I probably wouldn’t do it for charity. I would be petrified, no wonder people get nervous, the choreography would do me.”



Lip Sync Battle UK returns to Channel 5 on Friday at 10pm.