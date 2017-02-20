Ryan Seacrest shares photo of wreckage after fire at his home

Back to Showbiz Home

Ryan Seacrest has told of his relief that nobody was hurt after a blaze broke out at his home.

The US star – known for his radio show and programmes such as American Idol – told his 2.9 million followers on Instagram that there was a fire at his Beverly Hills pad on Sunday night.

He shared a picture of the damage and wrote: “Fire last night at the house – thank god everyone is ok.”

‪fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Ryan, 42, also thanked the Beverly Hills firefighters for their help.

US reports have suggested it was an electrical fire.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz World, Ryan Seacrest

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz