Ryan Seacrest shares photo of wreckage after fire at his home
Ryan Seacrest has told of his relief that nobody was hurt after a blaze broke out at his home.
The US star – known for his radio show and programmes such as American Idol – told his 2.9 million followers on Instagram that there was a fire at his Beverly Hills pad on Sunday night.
He shared a picture of the damage and wrote: “Fire last night at the house – thank god everyone is ok.”
Ryan, 42, also thanked the Beverly Hills firefighters for their help.
US reports have suggested it was an electrical fire.
