Ryan Seacrest relieved to make it to TV studio after getting trapped in lift

Ryan Seacrest got stuck in a lift on the way to make a TV appearance – and documented the experience on social media.

The US TV personality, 42, was on his way to talk to Good Morning America when he was trapped with his entourage.

Ryan Seacrest (Ian West/PA)

Ryan, who is hosting the annual TV special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, on Saturday, asked for help in a video posted on Twitter.

“Hi, from underneath the ball in Times Square. We’re stuck in the elevator everybody,” he said.

“We’re supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can’t get there. … Help, help!.”

He also filmed the moment firefighters pulled the doors open.

And he made it to his TV slot in time, writing on Instagram: “Phew! safely back in the @goodmorningamerica studio!”

Ryan’s New Year’s Eve show is set to feature performances from Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey.