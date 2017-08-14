Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to stuntwoman who died shooting Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds has said he is “heartbroken, shocked and devastated” after a female stunt driver was killed on the set of his film Deadpool 2.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died after a motorcycle crash during filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Reynolds, who plays the title character in the film, has now posted a message on Twitter, saying: “Today we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool.

“We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated… but recognise that nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.”

The actor, who was born in Vancouver, added: “My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

A police officer examines a motorcycle (Darryl Dyck/AP)

The first film was released in 2016 and the follow up is due to be released in 2018.