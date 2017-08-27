Ryan Reynolds crops wife out of picture in funny birthday message

Ryan Reynolds jokingly hogged the spotlight in his birthday message to his wife Blake Lively – by cutting her out of the picture of the couple.

The Deadpool actor, who is known for showing his sense of humour on social media, posted an image of the Hollywood couple on Instagram to mark Lively’s 30th birthday.

But the snap of the pair on the red carpet was cropped to show only Reynolds’s face, and just a sliver of Lively’s.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.”

The actor’s fans loved the hilarious post, with many calling him “hysterical”.

“LOL I’m dying,” said one follower on Instagram, while another said: “You are awesome I mean seriously this was amazing.”