Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield steal a kiss in Golden Globes prank
Ryan Reynolds had a big consolation prize when Ryan Gosling beat him to a Golden Globe – a smooch with Andrew Garfield.
Both Ryans were nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the event.
When Ryan Gosling clinched the award for La La Land, and walked up to the stage to collect his trophy, Andrew and Canadian Ryan lent in at their table for a comedy kiss.
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing when Ryan Gosling won his award #GoldenGlobes 😂 pic.twitter.com/M1GhyZLG9w— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 9, 2017
Andrew’s ex-flame Emma Stone, who is Ryan Gosling’s co-star in La La Land, couldn’t believe her ears when she was told what happened.
“What?” she told Entertainment Tonight.
the 'ive made out with andrew garfield' club pic.twitter.com/atYPqAtLlh— local trash can (@vancitypool) January 9, 2017
“They did not kiss each other! They did?!”
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, who was sitting next to her husband, laughed uproariously at the kiss.
And fans loved it, calling the smooch the biggest moment of this year’s ceremony.
Wow! Did you guys see @VancityReynolds Ryan Reynolds making out with #AndrewGarfield 😂😘 Look towards the LEFT #GoldenGlobes #Kiss 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/jSRJOn9RYr— Andy Signore (@andysignore) January 9, 2017
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss just saved 2017. #spideypool pic.twitter.com/88ZuwFvBR9— draven (@escaperealxty) January 9, 2017
this video of ryan reynolds and andrew garfield will go down in history mark my words pic.twitter.com/zYWXMDScTf— katelyn (@smolauren) January 9, 2017
Well it made our day.
